Midair Collision Over Potomac: Black Hawk & CRJ700 Crashes

A midair collision involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River. The crash involved the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and a Bombardier CRJ700, with specific details available regarding passengers and aircraft history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:10 IST
Russian Mi-28 military helicopter Image Credit:

On Wednesday night, a dramatic midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter sent both aircraft crashing into the icy Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport, officials reported.

Involved in the crash was the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, a symbol of U.S. military strength and adaptability, capable of performing various mission roles. Flight PAT25, as it was identified, carried three occupants at the time of the incident, according to the Aviation Safety Network resources.

The collision also included a Bombardier CRJ700, typically utilized in regional air travel, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. Data indicates the aircraft, first manufactured in 2010, was operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, which once owned the CRJ700 program until 2019 when it was sold to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

