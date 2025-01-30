India Post Payments Bank and PNB MetLife Join Forces to Expand Life Insurance Reach

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) have launched a pivotal bancassurance partnership designed to broaden the reach of life insurance products nationwide.

Leveraging IPPB's expansive network of 650 outlets and a staggering customer base of 110 million, the collaboration seeks to make life insurance widely accessible across Indian households. This initiative, as detailed in a recent announcement, underscores a joint commitment to bolster financial inclusion throughout the country.

Commenting on the alliance, R. Viswesvaran, MD and CEO of India Post Payments Bank, emphasized the bank's dedication to inclusive financial services, stating that the partnership allows them to offer a diverse range of life insurance products tailored to customer needs. Echoing this sentiment, Sameer Bansal, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, labelled the partnership as a societal commitment to make insurance more accessible, highlighting it as a vital step towards a more financially secure nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)