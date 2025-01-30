World Bank Approves $75 M Loan to Strengthen Healthcare in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a $75 million Second Health Sectors Programmatic Development Policy Loan for Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). This marks the second installment in a two-operation series designed to enhance the financial sustainability of BiH’s healthcare system and improve the quality of medical services available to citizens.

Addressing Financial Sustainability and Healthcare Quality

The program aims to clear existing healthcare sector debts while implementing governance and accountability measures to prevent future financial mismanagement. A significant portion of the loan will also be allocated to enhancing healthcare services, improving preventive care measures, and advancing environmental management policies—all crucial for public health outcomes.

Additionally, the program includes reforms to strengthen tobacco control, recognizing the impact of smoking-related illnesses on the country's healthcare system and economy.

A Key Step for Long-Term Stability

“As we face an aging population and increasing fiscal pressures, investing in people's well-being is crucial for the benefit of the entire economy,” said Christopher Sheldon, World Bank Country Manager for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. “This program is a step forward in helping Bosnia and Herzegovina deliver better healthcare to its citizens. It also reaffirms our commitment to improving the quality of life and economic stability in the country.”

This initiative complements the ongoing World Bank-funded Health Systems Improvement Project, which has been instrumental in enhancing healthcare infrastructure, training medical personnel, and increasing access to essential medical services.

Broader World Bank Support for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The World Bank remains a key development partner in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with an active portfolio of eight projects totaling $475.30 million. These investments cover critical sectors such as:

Healthcare – Strengthening financial sustainability and quality of medical services

Employment – Boosting job opportunities and workforce development

Agriculture – Supporting rural development and food security

Local Infrastructure – Enhancing roads, utilities, and public services

Environment – Promoting sustainable resource management and environmental protection

This new loan underscores the World Bank’s commitment to improving essential public services in BiH, ensuring long-term economic stability, and enhancing the well-being of its citizens.