Union Budget 2025: Expectations and Strategies from India's Business Leaders
India's Union Budget 2025 is highly anticipated by business visionaries who are keen on economic growth strategies. The focus is on fiscal deficit reduction, MSMEs support, national education policy enhancements, and tech sector strengthening. Key sectors expect targeted subsidies, tax reforms, and sustainability initiatives to drive innovation and prosperity.
As India's Union Budget 2025 draws near, business visionaries outline their priorities for economic growth. Anticipated reductions in fiscal deficit, increased support for MSMEs, and tech sector enhancements are key expectations.
Rustom Kerawalla highlights the importance of effective utilization of education funds and driving public-private partnerships to elevate education standards. Asma Kahali calls for a focus on 'Make in India' in defense and the need for sustainable growth initiatives in health and renewable energy.
Meanwhile, tech leaders emphasize fostering innovations and empowering digital infrastructure. Discussions also emphasize a balanced approach to taxation and policy support for sustainable practices to steer India towards becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2028.
