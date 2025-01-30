Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Expectations and Strategies from India's Business Leaders

India's Union Budget 2025 is highly anticipated by business visionaries who are keen on economic growth strategies. The focus is on fiscal deficit reduction, MSMEs support, national education policy enhancements, and tech sector strengthening. Key sectors expect targeted subsidies, tax reforms, and sustainability initiatives to drive innovation and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:34 IST
Union Budget 2025: Expectations and Strategies from India's Business Leaders
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As India's Union Budget 2025 draws near, business visionaries outline their priorities for economic growth. Anticipated reductions in fiscal deficit, increased support for MSMEs, and tech sector enhancements are key expectations.

Rustom Kerawalla highlights the importance of effective utilization of education funds and driving public-private partnerships to elevate education standards. Asma Kahali calls for a focus on 'Make in India' in defense and the need for sustainable growth initiatives in health and renewable energy.

Meanwhile, tech leaders emphasize fostering innovations and empowering digital infrastructure. Discussions also emphasize a balanced approach to taxation and policy support for sustainable practices to steer India towards becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025