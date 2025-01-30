Midair Tragedy: Jet and Helicopter Collide Near National Capital

A tragic midair collision occurred near Ronald Reagan National Airport when a jet carrying 60 passengers collided with an Army helicopter, resulting in several fatalities as rescue teams scoured the nearby Potomac River for survivors.

The precise cause of the accident remains unknown, as rescuers from law enforcement agencies work tirelessly in and around the nation's heavily monitored airspace. FAA investigations are underway.

With 300 first responders deployed, this deadly accident becomes a significant test for the newly appointed defense and transportation secretaries to lead comprehensive safety examinations.

