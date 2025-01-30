JK Cement's Bold Step: Securing Key Limestone Reserves for Future Growth

JK Cement Ltd., a prominent name in the building materials industry, has announced its significant achievement in securing 250 million tonnes of high-quality limestone reserves in Lakhpat Punrajpur, Kutch, Gujarat. This marks a noteworthy milestone in their strategic growth plan, enhancing their operational presence in the state.

According to Mr. Amit Kothari, Group President of Group Strategy & New Business Development at JK Cement, this successful bid highlights their continued dedication to growth and excellence in Gujarat. It solidifies their resource base and ensures a consistent supply of premium raw materials, pivotal for quality cement production.

Established over five decades ago, JK Cement has been at the forefront of India's infrastructure development, with a strong focus on product quality and technological advancement. Today, they maintain a formidable presence both domestically and internationally, continually expanding their portfolio and market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)