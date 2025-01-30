Left Menu

Tragic Collision: American Airlines Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Crash

A collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter occurred over the Potomac River, likely resulting in many fatalities. The jet had 64 people on board, and the helicopter carried 3 soldiers. Rescue efforts are ongoing in frigid conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:24 IST
Tragic Collision: American Airlines Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic midair collision between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has left scores feared dead. The crash took place near Reagan Washington National Airport, over the icy Potomac River. As of the latest reports, officials have yet to confirm the exact death toll.

The passenger jet, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew members, while the Black Hawk was on a training flight with three soldiers on board. CBS News reported that 18 bodies have been recovered. Rescue teams continue their work in harsh, windy conditions as hypothermia poses a severe threat.

Details surrounding the collision remain unclear. However, initial communications indicate the helicopter crew was aware of the jet's vicinity. An investigation is underway, with President Donald Trump raising concerns over potential failures by air traffic control. The accident has drawn comparisons to previous air tragedies, highlighting ongoing aviation safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

