Gadkari Pushes for Affordable Ethanol and Innovative Green Solutions Post-Delhi Polls

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces plans to discuss ethanol pricing with oil companies post-Delhi elections. He highlights potential for affordable ethanol fuel and innovative use of bio waste. Gadkari aims to bolster income avenues for sugar factories and promote green initiatives in bioenergy and road construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:01 IST
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (Image: YouTube/. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Roadways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday his intentions to hold discussions with oil marketing companies regarding the pricing of ethanol fuel after the Delhi elections. Speaking at the 4th Edition of the Sugar-Ethanol and Bio Energy India Conference 2025, Gadkari emphasized the need to make retail ethanol prices more reasonable, citing Indian Oil's decision to open 400 ethanol pumps as a positive move.

Gadkari criticized the current ethanol pricing strategy, set at Rs 110 per litre, as higher than petrol rates, discouraging the adoption of this green alternative. He assured that the government would rationalize procurement and retail prices soon, with meetings planned for February 6 or 7 to address these issues.

The minister also highlighted the potential economic opportunities for sugar factories if they establish ethanol pumps, creating new income streams. Additionally, he promoted the use of lignin, a byproduct of converting rice straw into bio CNG, in roadmaking to address India's bitumen shortage. Gadkari called for oil companies to procure lignin similar to ethanol and advocated for CNG producers to explore hydrogen manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

