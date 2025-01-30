Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Posts 97% Profit Drop Amid Coal Volume Decline

Adani Enterprises Ltd reported a 97% drop in third-quarter net profit, largely due to lower coal trading volumes and foreign exchange losses. Despite this, a 17% increase in profit was observed over the first nine months. The company credits growth in new energy and airport businesses for offsetting losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:12 IST
Adani Enterprises Posts 97% Profit Drop Amid Coal Volume Decline
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, witnessed a significant 97% decline in third-quarter net profit, down to Rs 57.83 crore from Rs 1,888.45 crore a year ago. This sharp decline was attributed primarily to a drop in coal trading volumes.

The reduction in coal demand, due to a rise in the use of renewable energy sources within the power sector, impacted revenue, causing it to fall by 9% to Rs 22,848.42 crore. Additionally, high notional forex loss due to the Australian dollar's depreciation affected mining finance costs.

Despite these setbacks, the company experienced a 17% rise in net profit over the first nine months of the fiscal year, reaching Rs 3,254 crore, driven by strong performance in energy transitions and logistics. Renewable energy and airport operations also contributed positively to the company's financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025