India's Economic Crossroads: Congress Challenges Modi's Progress

The Congress party has voiced significant concerns over India's economic trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the nation is on the brink of a middle income trap. The critical 'Real State of the Economy' report was launched ahead of the Union Budget.

Released by senior Congress figure and former finance minister P. Chidambaram, the report suggests that a GDP growth rate of 6.4% falls short of what's necessary to harness India's demographic advantages. It highlights issues of inequality, unproductive growth, and financial challenges facing the majority of Indians.

The Congress contends that recent government policies have enriched 'corporate supporters,' with tax cuts favoring large corporations, while small businesses and the common populace bear heavy tax burdens. The report underscores a call for acknowledgment of these challenges to restore economic health and growth in India.

