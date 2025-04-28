Running for Success: The Rise of Xtep in Global Athletic Footwear

The global athletic footwear market is undergoing a boom, fueled by increasing health consciousness and the widespread popularity of marathon events. The sector saw its running shoe market valued at $51.3 billion in 2024. Chinese sports brands, notably Xtep, are at the forefront of this growth with their innovative designs and international market reach.

Xtep has emerged as a formidable player by focusing on technological advancements and strategic sponsorships of marathon events. The brand's commitment to research and development has yielded advanced running shoe technology, making it a preferred choice among elite and recreational runners alike, and significantly boosting its market share both domestically and globally.

In 2024, Xtep sponsored 44 marathon races across China, reinforcing its presence in the running community. This strategic engagement has not only strengthened its brand recognition but also aligns with its goal of expanding into international markets. Institutions like Frost & Sullivan have acknowledged Xtep's market leadership, awarding it titles such as 'Global Leading Brand in Sales Volume of Running Shoes in 2024'.

(With inputs from agencies.)