Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Honors Victims of Pahalgam Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly held a two-minute silence to honor 26 victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather condemned the violence against innocent tourists. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed deep sorrow and introduced a resolution denouncing the brutal attack in Anantnag district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly paid tribute to the victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam by observing a two-minute silence on Monday. The attack, which took place on April 22 in the scenic Baisaran area, led to the tragic deaths of 26 tourists from various parts of the country.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather condemned the senseless violence against innocent travelers. In a special session of the Assembly, Rather emphasized the need to honor those who lost their lives and expressed sympathy for their bereaved families.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary put forward a government resolution expressing profound shock and distress at the heinous and inhuman attack. The incident underscored the continuing challenges in ensuring safety in the region, and the Assembly's tribute highlighted the unity in grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

