Tanzania and Burundi Join Hands with China to Transport Minerals

Tanzania and Burundi have partnered with Chinese firms to construct a railway for transporting minerals, including nickel, to Dar es Salaam. The $2.15 billion project involves China Railway Engineering firms and is financed by the African Development Bank. The railway aims to move three million metric tons of minerals annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tanzania and Burundi have entered a significant agreement with two Chinese companies to establish a new railway line, crucial for transporting minerals, notably battery mineral nickel, to Dar es Salaam port city. This $2.15 billion collaboration was announced during a signing ceremony attended by Tanzania's Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa.

The project will receive financial backing from the African Development Bank, as confirmed by Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba. The planned railway is expected to stretch 282 kilometers, facilitating the transportation of an estimated three million metric tons of minerals each year.

This initiative aligns with China's extensive infrastructure investments across Africa under the Belt and Road Initiative, which has already seen improvements in railways, power plants, and ports over the last decade.

