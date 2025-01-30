Tragic Collision Over the Potomac: Jet and Helicopter Disaster
A catastrophic midair collision occurred when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, resulting in over 60 feared dead. The passenger plane was carrying ice skaters returning from a Kansas event. An investigation is underway.
A tragic midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with more than 60 individuals feared dead. The collision occurred as the passenger jet approached Reagan Washington National Airport, crashing into the icy Potomac River.
Fire chief John Donnelly confirmed the recovery of 28 bodies and emphasized ongoing efforts to locate all victims. The aircraft was carrying ice skaters, including former champions, adding to the tragedy. The incident marks the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade.
The Pentagon has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, while American Airlines confirmed the flight details. President Trump's remarks suggested concerns over preventable errors. The harsh conditions complicate recovery efforts, reminiscent of past tragedies in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
