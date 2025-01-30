Left Menu

Tragic Collision Over the Potomac: Jet and Helicopter Disaster

A catastrophic midair collision occurred when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, resulting in over 60 feared dead. The passenger plane was carrying ice skaters returning from a Kansas event. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:57 IST
Tragic Collision Over the Potomac: Jet and Helicopter Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with more than 60 individuals feared dead. The collision occurred as the passenger jet approached Reagan Washington National Airport, crashing into the icy Potomac River.

Fire chief John Donnelly confirmed the recovery of 28 bodies and emphasized ongoing efforts to locate all victims. The aircraft was carrying ice skaters, including former champions, adding to the tragedy. The incident marks the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over a decade.

The Pentagon has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, while American Airlines confirmed the flight details. President Trump's remarks suggested concerns over preventable errors. The harsh conditions complicate recovery efforts, reminiscent of past tragedies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025