Left Menu

Shree Cement Faces Profit Drop as Sales Volume Declines

Shree Cement Ltd, India's third-largest cement firm, reported a significant drop in net profit by 72.4% to Rs 193.72 crore for Q3 of FY 2024 due to lower sales volume. Despite revenue and sales volume declines, operational efficiencies helped improve sales of premium products and increase EBITDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:55 IST
Shree Cement Faces Profit Drop as Sales Volume Declines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Cement Ltd, the third-largest cement producer in India by capacity, reported a dramatic drop of 72.4% in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, with earnings falling to Rs 193.72 crore. This downturn is attributed to a decline in sales volumes.

The firm, led by the Bangur family, noted a decrease in revenue from operations by 12% to Rs 4,572.68 crore, compared to Rs 5,193.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite these challenges, total expenses rose slightly to Rs 4,458.75 crore.

Notably, Shree Cement managed to boost sales of premium products and improve its EBITDA to Rs 947 crore, thanks in part to cost optimizations and softer fuel prices. Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury highlighted the strategic focus on premium products, dealer network strengthening, and operational efficiency as key drivers for steady sales volume improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025