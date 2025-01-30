Left Menu

India Awaits Budget 2025: Key Economic Insights and Predictions

The Narendra Modi-led government is set to present the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget 2025, offering insights into India's current economic state and predictions for the next fiscal year. The survey sets the stage for the upcoming budget, amidst challenges like weak GDP growth and consumption.

The anticipation surrounding Budget 2025 is set to conclude with the Narendra Modi-led government gearing up to table the Economic Survey in Parliament this Friday afternoon. As per tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the detailed pre-budget state of the economy document, ahead of the fiscal presentation for 2025-26.

The Economic Survey, a pivotal document prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the chief economic adviser, offers a comprehensive analysis of the current economic landscape for 2024-25 and provides projections for the upcoming fiscal year. Introduced initially in 1950-51 as part of the budget documents, the Economic Survey has, since the 1960s, been presented separately from the Union Budget to underscore its significance.

With a history of reflecting on central themes—'Agile Approach' and 'Recovery Complete' in recent years—the document not only reviews sectoral developments but includes new chapters addressing emerging economic needs. As the nation awaits key announcements on February 1, focus remains on the government's roadmap to address faltering GDP growth and elevate the economy amidst global uncertainties.

