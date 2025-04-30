Revitalization of Kandi Canal: A New Dawn for Punjab's Farmers

Punjab's Kandi region witnesses a transformation as canal water finally gushes through its fields after a drought-like scenario lasting nearly 40 years. This significant development was confirmed by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, who highlighted the end of decades-long challenges faced by thousands of local farmers.

The Kandi canal network, stretching 129 km from Talwara to Balachaur, previously suffered from severe leakage and seepage issues. These problems, coupled with deteriorating infrastructure, prevented the effective delivery of water for irrigation, despite construction phases completed in 1998 and 2016. To address this, the government prioritized the modernization of the canal, infusing Rs 239 crore to remedy infrastructural woes.

Today, over 433 villages across the Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts reap the benefits, with water accessibility extending to tail-end areas. Additionally, Rs 34 crore has been utilized to rejuvenate five lift schemes, further amplified by five new schemes, ensuring efficient irrigation across previously rain-dependent lands. This monumental effort underscores the state's commitment to revitalizing agriculture and empowering local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)