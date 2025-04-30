Trump and Carney Set to Discuss Trade Deal at White House
Donald Trump announced that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is eager to secure a trade agreement and will be visiting the White House soon. Trump congratulated Carney on his recent election win and noted that the electoral results in Canada present a complex political landscape.
In a recent declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking to establish a trade agreement with the United States. Prime Minister Carney is expected to visit the White House next week to discuss this potential deal.
Trump shared that during a phone call on Tuesday, he congratulated Carney on his election victory. "He called me up yesterday - he said let's make a deal," Trump stated to reporters at the White House following a Cabinet meeting broadcasted to the public.
The U.S. President remarked on the complexities of the recent Canadian election, which resulted in a nearly even political divide, posing potential challenges for the country. Despite this, Trump emphasized the amiable conversations he has had with Carney, looking forward to the upcoming dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
