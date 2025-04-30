Trump and Carney Set to Discuss Trade Deal at White House

In a recent declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is seeking to establish a trade agreement with the United States. Prime Minister Carney is expected to visit the White House next week to discuss this potential deal.

Trump shared that during a phone call on Tuesday, he congratulated Carney on his election victory. "He called me up yesterday - he said let's make a deal," Trump stated to reporters at the White House following a Cabinet meeting broadcasted to the public.

The U.S. President remarked on the complexities of the recent Canadian election, which resulted in a nearly even political divide, posing potential challenges for the country. Despite this, Trump emphasized the amiable conversations he has had with Carney, looking forward to the upcoming dialogue.

