Tragic Collision: American Airlines Jet and Army Helicopter Crash Over Potomac

In a heart-wrenching aviation disaster, an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River, leading to fears of no survivors from the 64 people aboard. The tragic event is poised to be the worst US aviation incident in almost a quarter-century, officials reported on Thursday.

As the Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities scramble for answers, 28 bodies have been retrieved from the icy river. The American Airlines plane, carrying passengers including figure skaters from both the US and Russia, was on a routine landing approach to Reagan National Airport from Wichita when the crash occurred.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured the public about the safety of American airspace while investigations proceed to uncover the details of the collision, which came despite clear flight conditions. President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation regarding this tragic event from the White House.

