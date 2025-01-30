Tragic Collision: American Airlines Jet and Army Helicopter Crash Over Potomac
An American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter collided over the Potomac River, likely marking the deadliest US aviation disaster in nearly 25 years. Officials feared all 64 people aboard the jet perished. The incident occurred amid routine conditions, prompting immediate investigations into air traffic communications.
- Country:
- United States
In a heart-wrenching aviation disaster, an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River, leading to fears of no survivors from the 64 people aboard. The tragic event is poised to be the worst US aviation incident in almost a quarter-century, officials reported on Thursday.
As the Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities scramble for answers, 28 bodies have been retrieved from the icy river. The American Airlines plane, carrying passengers including figure skaters from both the US and Russia, was on a routine landing approach to Reagan National Airport from Wichita when the crash occurred.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured the public about the safety of American airspace while investigations proceed to uncover the details of the collision, which came despite clear flight conditions. President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation regarding this tragic event from the White House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Criticizes Air Traffic Control System Failures
Trump questions role of helicopter pilot, air traffic control; faults Biden as he injects politics into crash response, reports AP.
Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.
Tragic Mid-Air Collision at Reagan National Airport
Tragedy Strikes: Mid-Air Collision Near Reagan National Airport