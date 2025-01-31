Tragedy Over the Potomac: Fatal Midair Collision Shakes Nation
A tragic midair collision over the Potomac River claimed the lives of all 64 individuals aboard an American Airlines jet, marking one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the U.S. since 2001. The crash involved a commercial plane and a military helicopter and prompted critical reactions from political figures.
- Country:
- United States
An American Airlines jet carrying 64 people, including U.S. and Russian figure skaters, collided with an Army helicopter late Wednesday, resulting in what appears to be the deadliest U.S. aviation accident in nearly 25 years.
The incident unfolded over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., with at least 28 bodies recovered from the water by rescue teams amid ongoing efforts to locate any potential survivors.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation, though officials confirmed clear weather conditions during the flight. Political responses to the tragedy ranged from demands for accountability to unfounded claims about diversity impacts on aviation safety.
