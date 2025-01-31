Deadly Collision at Washington Airport: Seeking Answers

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a devastating collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter at Washington's Reagan National Airport left 67 people dead. This marks the deadliest air disaster in the U.S. in over two decades, with investigators still seeking clarity on the circumstances.

Authorities retrieved the black boxes from the American Airlines Bombardier jet, which was preparing to land when it collided with the Army Black Hawk helicopter. The crash involved individuals from multiple countries, including young athletes, further deepening the tragedy's impact.

As investigators begin analyzing data, political tensions unfold with debates on safety protocols and diversity measures, alongside growing scrutiny of air traffic control staffing shortages. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on airport safety and federal aviation policies.

