Midair Collision Sparks Debate: Rethinking Military Training Flights Near Major Airports

In the wake of a devastating midair collision in Washington that claimed 67 lives, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee is urging a reevaluation of military helicopter flights operating near densely trafficked airports.

Senator Maria Cantwell is questioning the existing safety protocols, specifically concerning instances where military operations overlap with civilian airspace, as highlighted by the crash near Reagan National Airport.

The collision has ignited a debate on the safety of such flight paths, the adequacy of current agreements between the FAA and the Pentagon, and the appropriateness of conducting military training in congested urban airspace.

