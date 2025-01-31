Left Menu

NBFC and MFI Conclave 2025: Key Discussions and Opportunities

The Ministry of Finance will host a conclave for NBFCs and MFIs on March 8, 2025, in New Delhi. The event will gather financial leaders to address challenges and collaboration opportunities. Key topics include risk mitigation and diversification strategies, with insights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Finance announces a pivotal conclave dedicated to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) scheduled for March 8, 2025, in New Delhi. This full-day event aims to assemble sector stakeholders to discuss crucial issues and explore collaboration opportunities that drive growth in the financial services space.

As stated by the ministry, the conclave will commence at 10:00 a.m., featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will deliver a keynote speech, underscoring the significance of these financial sectors. Stakeholders have been urged to reserve the date, with further program details forthcoming. The conclave anticipates robust participation from industry leaders and policymakers, enhancing avenues for networking and sharing insights.

A recent report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted NBFCs' need to diversify funding sources as a strategic risk mitigation measure. Despite some reduction, NBFCs' reliance on banks remains substantial. The report advises broadening funding avenues to alleviate concentration risks and addresses challenges such as cybersecurity threats and climate-related financial risks in lending practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

