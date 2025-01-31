Inferno Averted: Air Busan Blaze Sparks Airport Chaos

In a harrowing incident at Gimhae International Airport, a fire engulfed an Air Busan plane, forcing the swift evacuation of 169 passengers and seven crew members. The blaze was detected in an overhead luggage bin as the plane prepared for departure to Hong Kong.

Despite the frightening ordeal, only minor injuries were reported. The transport ministry has declared the aircraft safe for a full inspection, noting the presence of substantial jet fuel and oxygen onboard. Measures are being taken to secure hazardous materials as an investigation begins.

The incident comes on the heels of South Korea's deadliest air disaster last month. Shares of Air Busan dipped 3.2% amid scrutiny of its 17-year-old aircraft, which suffered extensive damage to its fuselage but spared the wings and engines.

(With inputs from agencies.)