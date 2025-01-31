Left Menu

India's Economic Growth: Strong Fundamentals with Global Challenges Ahead

India's economy is anticipated to grow by 6.3% to 6.8% in FY26, as highlighted by the Economic Survey 2024-25. The survey notes strong economic fundamentals supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption. However, global uncertainties and inflation risks pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:48 IST
India's Economic Growth: Strong Fundamentals with Global Challenges Ahead
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is poised for growth, with projections between 6.3% and 6.8% for FY26, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament. The report underscores the strength of the nation's economic fundamentals, bolstered by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and robust private consumption.

The government has laid plans to boost long-term industrial growth by prioritizing research and development, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and capital goods to enhance productivity and global competitiveness. Food inflation is likely to ease by Q4 FY25, thanks to seasonal vegetable price drops and the Kharif harvest, although adverse weather and rising international agricultural prices remain risks.

India's foreign exchange reserves continue to be a source of strength, covering 90% of external debt and offering over ten months of import cover. Formal employment growth is noteworthy, with EPFO subscriptions more than doubling from 61 lakh in FY19 to 131 lakh in FY24. While the macroeconomic outlook appears positive, global uncertainties and inflationary pressures present significant challenges moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025