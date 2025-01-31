WTO Members Discuss Bridging the Digital Divide to Boost Global E-Commerce Growth

In a meeting on 28 January 2025, WTO members highlighted the urgent need for investment in digital infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and capacity building, while focusing on supporting developing economies and least developed countries (LDCs) in closing the digital gap.

At a key meeting of the Work Programme on E-commerce on 28 January 2025, World Trade Organization (WTO) members exchanged insights on bridging the digital divide, with particular emphasis on enhancing digital infrastructure, connectivity, and internet access across the global membership. Discussions also centered around the WTO’s role in facilitating international cooperation and progress, with members sharing information on national initiatives to improve e-commerce conditions.

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Key Priority

A central theme in the discussions was the need for increased investments in digital infrastructure and capacity building, particularly in developing economies and LDCs. Members pointed to significant challenges faced by these countries, such as limited broadband connectivity, a lack of digital skills, and outdated or inadequate e-commerce legislation. Participants emphasized the importance of resilient information and communication technology (ICT) and payment systems to facilitate secure and efficient e-commerce transactions.

Several members voiced their support for the establishment of comprehensive regulatory frameworks designed to support e-commerce, particularly for countries with less developed infrastructure. These frameworks are seen as essential for fostering digital economic growth and enhancing global participation in the digital economy.

Role of the WTO and Multilateral Collaboration

The WTO’s role in supporting discussions and collaboration among members and other external stakeholders was underscored during the meeting. Members proposed organizing dedicated matchmaking sessions to connect developing countries and LDCs with available financial and technical support, aiming to drive sustainable development in the digital economy.

Further collaboration was discussed with international organizations, including UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the World Bank. Members expressed interest in forging partnerships to provide technical assistance and capacity-building programs, particularly targeting digital infrastructure and skills development.

Additionally, members emphasized the value of regional peer-to-peer learning events and thematic workshops involving external stakeholders, which would serve as critical platforms to exchange best practices and solutions related to the digital divide.

National Initiatives to Close the Gap

Several members shared updates on national initiatives to reduce the digital divide. These included programs aimed at supporting regional studies on the digital economy, developing online systems to lower business operational costs, and fostering inclusive digital ecosystems. Efforts to improve internet access in underserved regions, promote secure internet access, and enhance digital literacy, particularly among women and vulnerable groups, were also highlighted.

There were also significant efforts to develop digital skills in populations with limited access to digital technology. Initiatives include expanding broadband infrastructure in rural and remote areas and working to ensure more inclusive access to mobile networks and internet services.

Looking Ahead: Legal and Regulatory Frameworks

Ambassador Richard Brown of Jamaica, the facilitator of the WTO’s e-commerce work programme, emphasized the importance of not only improving access to digital infrastructure but also ensuring that other factors, such as regulatory frameworks and legal protections, are addressed. “The matter of availability and access to digital infrastructure is very necessary, but not sufficient, to create the fundamental conditions for e-commerce to grow. We know there are other factors that we need to contemplate in that conversation,” said Ambassador Brown.

A follow-up discussion, scheduled for 17 February 2025, will focus on the legal and regulatory frameworks necessary for the continued growth of e-commerce, particularly addressing issues related to consumer protection, privacy and data protection, as well as cybersecurity.

Path Forward for E-Commerce Development

The ongoing discussions and initiatives demonstrate the growing importance of digital connectivity and e-commerce in global trade. As WTO members continue to explore avenues for closing the digital divide, their efforts are crucial in empowering developing economies and LDCs to participate in the global digital economy. The collaborative efforts between WTO members and external organizations are essential for creating a more inclusive, secure, and accessible digital environment for all nations.