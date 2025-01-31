India's Economic Prospects: A Steady Path Amid Challenges

India's GDP growth for the financial year 2025-26 is projected to reach between 6.3% and 6.8%, according to the Economic Survey presented in Parliament. This anticipated boost is attributed to strong domestic fundamentals, strategic fiscal consolidation, and stable private consumption.

Although the economic growth rate is expected to hit a four-year low of 6.4% in the current year, the survey highlights the resilience of India's economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for strategic policy management to counter global economic challenges and reinforce the economy's core strengths.

The Economic Survey and the Budget for 2024-25 outline a comprehensive policy agenda targeting sustainable growth. It anticipates increased investment driven by higher public capital expenditure and improving business sentiment. Inflation risks appear manageable, adding optimism to India's economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)