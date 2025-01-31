Left Menu

Economic Survey 2024-25: Urging Private Sector to Match Government's Capex Ambitions

The Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament highlights the necessity for the private sector to mirror the government's capex spending. It stresses public-private collaboration in infrastructure development as crucial for achieving India's growth targets, underscoring increased public spending and the need for private investment involvement.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey for 2024-25, unveiled in Parliament on Friday, emphasizes the crucial role of the private sector in matching the government's capital expenditure efforts. The State of the Economy report insists that public-private partnerships in infrastructure are essential for India's growth trajectory.

The government's capex, focusing on physical, digital, and social infrastructure, has been a key agenda over the past five years. Innovative resource mobilization and enhanced public spending have characterized this period, though some delays were faced due to election-related slowdowns and monsoon impacts.

With a substantial capex trend increase of 38.8% since 2019-20, and a target of Rs. 11.11 lakh crore for 2024-25, the government aims to boost growth potential and crowd in private investments. Meanwhile, fiscal deficit targets have been adjusted, reflecting ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

