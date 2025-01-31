Left Menu

Yen Shines in January Amid Global Currency Market Fluctuations

The Japanese yen is poised for its strongest January performance since 2018, bolstered by anticipated interest rate hikes. This follows U.S. President Trump's tariff threats against Mexico and Canada. The currency market sees mixed reactions, from the loonie's fall to the euro's dip post-ECB rate cuts.

Updated: 31-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:14 IST
Yen Shines in January Amid Global Currency Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen is experiencing its best January since 2018, driven by expectations of rising interest rates. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar face pressure due to U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariff deadline, demanding action on illegal immigration and drugs.

The Canadian dollar languished near a five-year low and is on a weekly downtrend, while the Mexican peso is struggling after its recent drop. Meanwhile, the yen benefits from speculation of further rate hikes by the BOJ, as Japan's inflation shows signs of rising.

Market volatility was heightened by approaching tariff deadlines and tech stock fluctuations. Demand for currency protection surged, yet overall reactions to Trump's threats remained muted. In Europe, the euro dipped following slower German inflation data, while the ECB signaled potential further rate cuts to address sluggish growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

