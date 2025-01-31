Yen Shines in January Amid Global Currency Market Fluctuations

The Japanese yen is experiencing its best January since 2018, driven by expectations of rising interest rates. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar face pressure due to U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariff deadline, demanding action on illegal immigration and drugs.

The Canadian dollar languished near a five-year low and is on a weekly downtrend, while the Mexican peso is struggling after its recent drop. Meanwhile, the yen benefits from speculation of further rate hikes by the BOJ, as Japan's inflation shows signs of rising.

Market volatility was heightened by approaching tariff deadlines and tech stock fluctuations. Demand for currency protection surged, yet overall reactions to Trump's threats remained muted. In Europe, the euro dipped following slower German inflation data, while the ECB signaled potential further rate cuts to address sluggish growth.

