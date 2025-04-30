Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions Set Sail

North Korea announced that its leader, Kim Jong Un, personally oversaw the test-firing of missiles from its latest destroyer. Described as a strategic advancement, the 5,000-ton warship is equipped with sophisticated weaponry aimed at enhancing nuclear attack capabilities.

Kim Jong Un viewed a series of missile tests and praised the vessel's advanced strike and defense systems. He mandated efforts to further arm North Korea's navy with nuclear weapons, viewing it as essential for national security amid increasing tensions with the United States and its allies.

At a ceremony marking the destroyer's launch, Kim outlined plans to deploy it by early next year and expressed intentions to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine. The revelation aligns with North Korea's increased military ties with Russia, amid rising global tensions and mutual support.

(With inputs from agencies.)