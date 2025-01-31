Left Menu

Revolutionizing Workplaces: Mental Health and Gender Inclusivity Take Center Stage

As workplaces evolve, mental health and gender inclusivity have become crucial strategies for well-being and productivity. A healthy culture and lifestyle, alongside new gender reforms in India, enhance equality and productivity, helping companies adapt to modern challenges while fostering a more balanced workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the modern workplace, the importance of mental health and gender inclusivity is gaining recognition as key strategies for boosting productivity and overall well-being. According to the 2025 Economic Survey, focusing on mental wellness can lead to a healthier, more efficient workforce as organizations navigate an evolving world.

Workplace culture plays a crucial role in mental health. Studies indicate that negative lifestyle choices harm mental well-being, while positive relationships, manageable workloads, and a sense of purpose offer substantial benefits. Improved lifestyle choices and strong family support also aid mental health, creating beneficial cycles for employees and employers alike.

Addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is essential for employee health, and combining preventive measures with technology can reduce healthcare costs. This approach not only benefits individual health but also bolsters the financial efficiency of businesses and the healthcare system.

India's new Labour Codes are set to dismantle barriers that hinder women's workforce participation. While traditional laws aimed to protect female workers, they often deterred hiring. The new codes enable night shifts with safety provisions, extend 26 weeks of maternity leave to informal workers, and require creche facilities at larger workplaces.

These codes enforce equal pay and forbid gender bias in hiring, allowing women to work in previously restricted areas with necessary protections. These reforms are a vital step towards gender equality, workplace safety, and social security, expected to increase female workforce participation and contribute to a more equitable society. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

