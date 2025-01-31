Report Calls for Greater Focus on Women's Employment in Transport Sector

A new report urges a more focused approach to addressing gender disparities in the global transport sector and outlines actionable steps to improve women's education, employment, and promotion opportunities. The report, titled Addressing Barriers to Women’s Participation in Transport, was a collaborative effort by the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the International Transport Forum (ITF). It explores current global trends while offering a detailed analysis of women’s roles in the transport sector in Europe and Central Asia (ECA) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

Despite significant strides toward gender equality, women remain vastly underrepresented in the transport sector workforce, making up only 12% of transportation and storage workers worldwide. This stark underrepresentation creates a barrier to diverse perspectives in service design, decision-making, and policy development, resulting in negative impacts on business performance and broader economic growth.

Boosting Gender Diversity for a Better Future

The report emphasizes that improving gender diversity in the sector is crucial for creating greener, safer, and more efficient transport systems. Gender parity can significantly enhance decision-making abilities and company performance, ultimately boosting GDP, creating jobs, and addressing critical labor shortages.

Increasing female participation in transport not only benefits companies by fostering innovation and improving service delivery but also plays a vital role in making transport systems more responsive to the needs of diverse users.

Barriers to Women's Participation

Several barriers limit women’s participation in the transport sector. These include gender-biased workplace policies, limited access to operational and technical roles, and a significant gap in leadership positions. The report identifies that many women face discrimination, lack of mentorship, and unaddressed work-life balance issues. These challenges make it difficult for women to build sustainable careers in transport and leadership positions.

Actionable Recommendations for Change

To address these challenges, the report outlines tailored recommendations for policymakers, employers in both public and private sectors, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and other key stakeholders. The proposed actions are organized into the following key pillars:

Attraction and Recruitment: Strategies to encourage more women to enter the sector, especially in technical and operational roles. HR Policies and Practices: Recommendations for creating inclusive work environments through equitable policies. Retention and Career Advancement: Approaches to retain women by ensuring career development opportunities and equal advancement paths. Leadership: Identifying strategies to place women in decision-making roles, ensuring gender equity in leadership. Legal and Policy Framework: Proposals for national and international policies to promote women's participation in the sector. Data Collection and Research: Ensuring comprehensive data to better track progress, challenges, and trends in gender equity within transport.

Launch of the Women in Transport (WiT) Network

The findings of the report have also contributed to the creation of the Women in Transport (WiT) Network, which was launched alongside the report. The WiT Network brings together key stakeholders across the transport sector, including industry leaders from both the public and private sectors, as well as representatives from international organizations. This network aims to empower women at all levels of the sector and serves as a platform for networking, recruitment, information exchange, training, and mentorship opportunities.

Voices of the Founders:

World Bank Group: Nicolas Peltier, Global Director for Transport at the World Bank, highlighted, “The launch of the Women in Transport Network is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive transport sector. By providing a platform for institutions to connect around gender equality, we can empower women, facilitate access to better job opportunities, and enhance the overall efficiency and inclusivity of the transport sector.”

Asian Development Bank (ADB): Samantha Hung, Director of Gender Equality at ADB, emphasized, “In Asia and the Pacific, women are typically found in fewer than 9% of transport jobs. The launch of the WiT Network is a crucial step towards investing in women’s participation in the sector and will provide them with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to lead.”

European Investment Bank (EIB): Laura Piovesan, EIB Director General, noted, “When transport services are inclusive, economies thrive. Yet, as this joint report and our work at the EIB reveal, few transport companies fully leverage policies to better attract, retain and promote women. The WiT Network enables us to unite efforts and scale impactful solutions, benefiting women, employers, communities, and the climate.”

German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ): Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven, Managing Director of GIZ, said, “Integrating women’s perspectives and leadership is crucial for creating inclusive and gender-responsive transport systems. Our experience with Women Mobilize Women has shown the transformative power of networks. The WiT Network is an essential step toward advancing gender equity and sustainable mobility.”

International Transport Forum (ITF): Young Tae Kim, ITF Secretary General, stated, “Women’s leadership is crucial to building resilient, inclusive, and efficient transport systems. The WiT Network will be a powerful driver of innovation, better decision-making, and sustainable growth in our sector.”

Global Impact and Future Directions

The launch of the Women in Transport Network signifies a turning point in the transport sector’s approach to gender equality. By increasing female participation, the sector will not only become more inclusive but also more resilient and capable of meeting the complex demands of a rapidly changing world. The network's growing momentum is expected to provide the necessary push to challenge longstanding barriers, create better work environments, and set a global standard for women’s advancement in the transport industry.

By providing women with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to thrive, the WiT Network holds the potential to create a lasting, positive impact on the transport sector and beyond.