Left Menu

Sun Pharma's Profits Shine Amid Global Sales Surge

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 15% rise in net profit for the December quarter, driven by strong global sales. The company's revenue reached Rs 13,675 crore. An interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share for FY25 was declared. Sales in India saw a 13.8% growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:07 IST
Sun Pharma's Profits Shine Amid Global Sales Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries showcased strong financial performance in the December quarter, with a 15% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,903 crore. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant attributed its success to robust sales across multiple geographies.

The company experienced a notable rise in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 13,675 crore, as compared to Rs 12,381 crore in the same quarter last year. Sun Pharma's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share for FY25, up from Rs 8.50 the previous year.

Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi highlighted the company's comprehensive improvement during the quarter, illustrating significant volume growth in India and strong performance in emerging markets, despite currency challenges. Sun Pharma shares saw a slight dip, closing 0.12% lower at Rs 1,743.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025