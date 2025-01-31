Sun Pharma's Profits Shine Amid Global Sales Surge

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries showcased strong financial performance in the December quarter, with a 15% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,903 crore. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant attributed its success to robust sales across multiple geographies.

The company experienced a notable rise in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 13,675 crore, as compared to Rs 12,381 crore in the same quarter last year. Sun Pharma's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share for FY25, up from Rs 8.50 the previous year.

Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi highlighted the company's comprehensive improvement during the quarter, illustrating significant volume growth in India and strong performance in emerging markets, despite currency challenges. Sun Pharma shares saw a slight dip, closing 0.12% lower at Rs 1,743.10 on the BSE.

