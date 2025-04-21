Left Menu

Rising Crime Sparks Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Congress launched a protest against alleged surges in crimes against women under the BJP regime, attempting to 'gherao' the Chief Minister's residence. They claim law and order have deteriorated, citing multiple incidents involving girls and women, while vowing continuous advocacy against the ruling party's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:50 IST
Rising Crime Sparks Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh mounted a protest against the BJP government on Monday, alleging an alarming increase in crimes against women. They claim the state is facing a breakdown in law and order, with the situation drawing parallels to conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Congress activists tried to lay siege to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence but were stopped by police barricades in Raipur. Key Congress figures, including state party chief Deepak Baij and other senior leaders, were among those blocked from advancing towards the CM's house.

Highlighting the alleged collapse in governance, Baij detailed incidents of violent crimes, arguing that women and girls are unsafe under the BJP's watch. The Congress has pledged to continue their campaign until the next assembly elections, despite previous electoral losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025