Rising Crime Sparks Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh
The Chhattisgarh Congress launched a protest against alleged surges in crimes against women under the BJP regime, attempting to 'gherao' the Chief Minister's residence. They claim law and order have deteriorated, citing multiple incidents involving girls and women, while vowing continuous advocacy against the ruling party's governance.
The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh mounted a protest against the BJP government on Monday, alleging an alarming increase in crimes against women. They claim the state is facing a breakdown in law and order, with the situation drawing parallels to conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Congress activists tried to lay siege to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence but were stopped by police barricades in Raipur. Key Congress figures, including state party chief Deepak Baij and other senior leaders, were among those blocked from advancing towards the CM's house.
Highlighting the alleged collapse in governance, Baij detailed incidents of violent crimes, arguing that women and girls are unsafe under the BJP's watch. The Congress has pledged to continue their campaign until the next assembly elections, despite previous electoral losses.
