Congress Slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey Over CJI Comments

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks blaming Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, for civil unrest. Shrinate called for Dubey's expulsion, while veteran Congress figure Sandeep Dikshit questioned Dubey's understanding of the Constitution, amid debates regarding the Waqf Act's constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:49 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took aim at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, labeling his comments on Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna as the filthiest she had heard. She called for his expulsion from the party while accusing the entire BJP of standing by him.

In a statement to ANI, Shrinate highlighted Dubey's accusation that the CJI was responsible for instigating civil unrest, arguing that such rhetoric is unacceptable. Her sentiments were echoed by senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who questioned Dubey's understanding of the Constitution, further alleging his ignorance had now been confirmed.

Dikshit criticized Dubey's legislative oath, noting that it is enshrined in the Constitution that individuals can contest government decisions in court. Notably, Dubey had suggested that the Supreme Court's decisions risked pushing India toward anarchy, amid discussions on the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

