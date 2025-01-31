India's Strategic Trade Roadmap: Navigating Global Protectionism

In response to global protectionism, India's Economic Survey pushes for a strategic trade roadmap, focusing on reducing trade costs and enhancing export competitiveness. The report suggests adapting to rising protectionism by improving trade facilitation and cutting costs.

Amidst shifting trade dynamics, the Survey underscores India's resilience in global markets, despite external uncertainties. It marks India's strong service exports presence, achieving significant growth in telecommunications, computer, and IT sectors.

India continues to engage in free trade agreements to bolster global participation. The call to simplify procedures, cut transaction costs, and embrace innovative technologies is crucial for sustaining export competitiveness.

