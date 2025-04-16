Bunzl's Downturn Hits FTSE 100 Amid Global Trade Concerns

Britain's FTSE 100 index declined on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp drop in Bunzl shares. The business supplies distributor revised its 2025 forecast downward, paused its share buyback program, and saw its shares plunge 23.1%, marking an historic low.

Despite a slowdown in domestic inflation, the potential ramifications of ongoing trade wars continue to stir investor anxiety. This disappointment preceded the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decision, where a reduction is anticipated.

The global market faced further pressure from U.S. restrictions on chip sales to China. Amid this volatility, the precious metals sector emerged as a strong performer, buoyed by rising gold prices driven by safe-haven demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)