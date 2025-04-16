Left Menu

Bunzl's Downturn Hits FTSE 100 Amid Global Trade Concerns

Britain's FTSE 100 index fell after Bunzl revised its forecast and paused its buyback program, marking its worst trading day. Domestic inflation eased but failed to boost sentiment. Global stocks declined due to U.S. chip sales restrictions to China. The precious metals sector gained as gold surpassed $3,300.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:44 IST
Bunzl's Downturn Hits FTSE 100 Amid Global Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's FTSE 100 index declined on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp drop in Bunzl shares. The business supplies distributor revised its 2025 forecast downward, paused its share buyback program, and saw its shares plunge 23.1%, marking an historic low.

Despite a slowdown in domestic inflation, the potential ramifications of ongoing trade wars continue to stir investor anxiety. This disappointment preceded the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decision, where a reduction is anticipated.

The global market faced further pressure from U.S. restrictions on chip sales to China. Amid this volatility, the precious metals sector emerged as a strong performer, buoyed by rising gold prices driven by safe-haven demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025