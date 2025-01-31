Mahindra Holidays Boosts Profits amidst Surging Demand

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter ending December 2024, showcasing a more than threefold increase in consolidated profit after tax, which amounted to Rs 35.4 crore.

This substantial growth is primarily attributed to the continuous robust demand for leisure hospitality services in India. The company's total income rose to Rs 710.4 crore compared to Rs 666.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Amidst this strong financial performance, the company expanded its offerings by adding 206 keys and launching a new resort near Corbett in Uttarakhand, alongside enhancing its existing facility in Himachal Pradesh. The CEO highlighted the ongoing focus on premiumisation with higher unit sales realisation as a key strategy for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)