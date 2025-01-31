Left Menu

Chartered Accountants: Gatekeepers of Financial Integrity

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh underlines the evolving role of chartered accountants as crucial gatekeepers of accountability at the World Forum of Accountants. Stressing innovation in accounting practices amidst decentralized data frameworks, he emphasizes their responsibility to present complete, accurate information to stakeholders with integrity and adapt to changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:45 IST
Chartered Accountants: Gatekeepers of Financial Integrity
  • Country:
  • India

Chartered accountants, regarded as the gatekeepers of accountability, must innovate and adapt to stay ahead of the curve, according to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking at the World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) conference, Singh highlighted the evolving nature of accounting practices, particularly in the context of decentralized data frameworks. He emphasized the chartered accountants' duty to present comprehensive and accurate information to stakeholders.

Singh asserted that trust underpins the entire framework, urging accountants to continuously learn and innovate to mitigate potential financial scandals, mentioning historical financial debacles such as Enron. The WOFA conference, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, served as a platform for these discussions on financial integrity and accountability.

Touching on cultural and religious analogies, Singh related the accountants' role to figures in mythology, citing Hindu and Christian traditions. He concluded by asserting India's openness to business and its willingness to adapt and share expertise in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025