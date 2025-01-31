Safex Chemicals Wins Prestigious Innovation Award for Mosquito Control Breakthrough

In a notable achievement, Safex Chemicals India Ltd. has been honored with the Outstanding Innovation: Chemical Synthesis Award at the 6th Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) Annual AgChem Awards 2025. This award, presented during an elaborate ceremony in Dubai, highlights Safex's cutting-edge research in chemical synthesis through their development of Renofluthrin, a revolutionary solution for mosquito control.

Renofluthrin is lauded as a significant innovation, embodying Safex's dedication to indigenous research, sustainability, and enhancing global competitiveness. Designed as a synthetic pyrethroid, Renofluthrin effectively addresses the escalating challenge of mosquito-borne diseases in tropical climates such as India. Notably, it includes a versatile application format, among them a globally unique patented Agarbatti form. "Developing Renofluthrin was challenging," noted Neeraj Jindal, Managing Director of Safex Chemicals, emphasizing its impact as one of the first locally registered research molecules, now targeting global markets.

The Renofluthrin initiative began over a decade ago by Shogun Organics, a subsidiary of Safex Group, aiming to bolster self-reliance and tackle worldwide mosquito challenges. The complex research process, overseen by experts in chemistry, entomology, and toxicology, successfully resulted in a versatile and eco-friendly product. Founded in 1991, the Safex Group has shown robust growth, boasting a revenue CAGR above 25% in recent years.

In a move to enhance its international footprint, Safex acquired Briar Chemicals in the UK in October 2022, bolstering its production capabilities with seven operational manufacturing facilities across India and the UK. This expansion cements Safex's strategic position within the global chemical industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release is courtesy of NewsVoir, and ANI assumes no responsibility for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)