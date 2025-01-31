Busy Bee Airways Attempts Revival of Grounded Go First

Busy Bee Airways, under the leadership of Nishant Pitti, has initiated a bid to prevent the liquidation of Go First, presenting its case before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The company is exploring options to acquire the grounded carrier, citing its valuable assets and operational license.

The insolvency case also involves the participation of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena Mumbai, a trade union body, which raises concerns about potential job losses affecting around 5,000 workers. The union advocated for the airline to continue operations until an arbitration process with Pratt & Whitney is resolved.

As the tribunal considers the case, Busy Bee Airways is making efforts to engage with involved creditors. Meanwhile, the three-member NCLAT bench, chaired by Justice Ashok Bhushan, has scheduled the next hearing for February 10, 2025. Go First had ceased operations in May 2023 and applied for voluntary insolvency amid financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)