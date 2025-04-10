Left Menu

Dentist's Arrest Sparks Health Department Probe

A dentist in Shalimar Garden has been arrested for alleged negligence during a tooth extraction that left a patient with injuries. The patient, Shilpi Pandey, claims the practitioner, Ujjwal Karawal, used excessive anaesthesia and caused injuries that rendered her unable to speak for days.

  • India

A dentist in the Shalimar Garden area has been arrested following accusations of negligence during a tooth extraction procedure that allegedly led to serious injuries for the patient, according to health department officials.

Shilpi Pandey, the patient, has filed a complaint alleging that during her appointment on February 21, dentist Ujjwal Karawal administered anaesthesia three times before extracting her wisdom tooth, which resulted in her spitting out pieces of flesh from her gums, throat, and tongue after regaining consciousness.

Further allegations suggest that the blade injuries sustained during the procedure left Pandey unable to speak for several days, forcing her to seek further medical treatment. When confronted, Karawal reportedly refunded her fee but threatened her regarding legal action. The health department's directive led to his arrest earlier this week.

