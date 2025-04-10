Dentist's Arrest Sparks Health Department Probe

A dentist in the Shalimar Garden area has been arrested following accusations of negligence during a tooth extraction procedure that allegedly led to serious injuries for the patient, according to health department officials.

Shilpi Pandey, the patient, has filed a complaint alleging that during her appointment on February 21, dentist Ujjwal Karawal administered anaesthesia three times before extracting her wisdom tooth, which resulted in her spitting out pieces of flesh from her gums, throat, and tongue after regaining consciousness.

Further allegations suggest that the blade injuries sustained during the procedure left Pandey unable to speak for several days, forcing her to seek further medical treatment. When confronted, Karawal reportedly refunded her fee but threatened her regarding legal action. The health department's directive led to his arrest earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)