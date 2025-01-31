FAA Restricts Helicopter Flights After Deadly Collision
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indefinitely restricted helicopter flights near Washington Reagan National Airport following a fatal accident between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in 67 deaths. Only essential police and medical helicopter operations are permitted in the affected routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:15 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken decisive action following a tragic collision that claimed 67 lives. The accident involved an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington Reagan National Airport.
As a response, the FAA imposed indefinite restrictions on most helicopter flights in the vicinity, allowing only police and medical helicopters to operate within certain routes connecting the airport to nearby bridges.
The decision aims to enhance safety measures and prevent any further incidents in the high-traffic airspace surrounding one of the nation's critical airports.
