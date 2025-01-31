West Bengal Tackles Land Tangles for Railway Projects

The West Bengal government is making strides toward untangling land acquisition issues hindering key railway projects, an official revealed on Friday.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant instructed state officials to address land-related hurdles, focusing on the Dankuni-Ludhiana freight corridor and other infrastructure initiatives. The directive followed a strategic meeting at the state secretariat.

The meeting included Eastern Railway General Manager Milind Deouskar and top representatives from the State Land and Transport Departments, emphasizing the urgency to streamline land acquisition and expedite project commencements.

(With inputs from agencies.)