Left Menu

West Bengal Tackles Land Tangles for Railway Projects

The West Bengal government is focusing on resolving land acquisition issues to advance railway projects, particularly the Dankuni-Ludhiana freight corridor. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant instructed officials to expedite the process in coordination with Eastern Railway and state departments to move forward with critical infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:44 IST
West Bengal Tackles Land Tangles for Railway Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is making strides toward untangling land acquisition issues hindering key railway projects, an official revealed on Friday.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant instructed state officials to address land-related hurdles, focusing on the Dankuni-Ludhiana freight corridor and other infrastructure initiatives. The directive followed a strategic meeting at the state secretariat.

The meeting included Eastern Railway General Manager Milind Deouskar and top representatives from the State Land and Transport Departments, emphasizing the urgency to streamline land acquisition and expedite project commencements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025