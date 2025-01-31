West Bengal Tackles Land Tangles for Railway Projects
The West Bengal government is focusing on resolving land acquisition issues to advance railway projects, particularly the Dankuni-Ludhiana freight corridor. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant instructed officials to expedite the process in coordination with Eastern Railway and state departments to move forward with critical infrastructure projects.
The West Bengal government is making strides toward untangling land acquisition issues hindering key railway projects, an official revealed on Friday.
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant instructed state officials to address land-related hurdles, focusing on the Dankuni-Ludhiana freight corridor and other infrastructure initiatives. The directive followed a strategic meeting at the state secretariat.
The meeting included Eastern Railway General Manager Milind Deouskar and top representatives from the State Land and Transport Departments, emphasizing the urgency to streamline land acquisition and expedite project commencements.
