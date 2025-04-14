Left Menu

Suspended IAS Officer N Prasanth Challenges Chief Secretary's Decision on Hearing Transparency

Suspended IAS officer N Prasanth has accused the state's Chief Secretary of initially agreeing to his demand for live-streaming a personal hearing, only to later retract without reason. Prasanth criticized the media's portrayal of his request and highlighted procedural lapses in his disciplinary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

N Prasanth, a suspended IAS officer, claims discrepancies in his disciplinary proceedings. Initially granted permission for live-streaming his hearing, Prasanth states the Chief Secretary later rescinded this approval without explanation.

After airing his grievances with senior officials on social media, Prasanth has stressed the lack of transparency and alleged media misrepresentation of his request as 'strange.'

Procedural oversights were highlighted, including unmet requests for documents and unacknowledged defense submissions, underscoring the perceived biases in handling Prasanth's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

