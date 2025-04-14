Suspended IAS Officer N Prasanth Challenges Chief Secretary's Decision on Hearing Transparency

N Prasanth, a suspended IAS officer, claims discrepancies in his disciplinary proceedings. Initially granted permission for live-streaming his hearing, Prasanth states the Chief Secretary later rescinded this approval without explanation.

After airing his grievances with senior officials on social media, Prasanth has stressed the lack of transparency and alleged media misrepresentation of his request as 'strange.'

Procedural oversights were highlighted, including unmet requests for documents and unacknowledged defense submissions, underscoring the perceived biases in handling Prasanth's case.

