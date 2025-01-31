European Stocks Soar to Record Highs Amid Tech-Driven Gains
European shares reached record highs, with technology stocks leading the charge, buoyed by positive earnings from Hexagon and Novartis. Despite concerns over economic recovery and potential U.S. tariffs, investor confidence was bolstered by expectations of European Central Bank rate cuts and a robust performance from export-focused companies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:07 IST
European shares reached new heights on Friday, driven by strong performances from technology companies, particularly Hexagon and Novartis, which reported robust earnings.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.13%, with technology sectors advancing 1.7% as Hexagon saw an 8.9% profit surge.
Meanwhile, investor confidence remained buoyed by anticipated European Central Bank interest rate cuts and an export-driven resilience against potential U.S. tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement