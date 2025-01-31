Left Menu

European Stocks Soar to Record Highs Amid Tech-Driven Gains

European shares reached record highs, with technology stocks leading the charge, buoyed by positive earnings from Hexagon and Novartis. Despite concerns over economic recovery and potential U.S. tariffs, investor confidence was bolstered by expectations of European Central Bank rate cuts and a robust performance from export-focused companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:07 IST
European Stocks Soar to Record Highs Amid Tech-Driven Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached new heights on Friday, driven by strong performances from technology companies, particularly Hexagon and Novartis, which reported robust earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.13%, with technology sectors advancing 1.7% as Hexagon saw an 8.9% profit surge.

Meanwhile, investor confidence remained buoyed by anticipated European Central Bank interest rate cuts and an export-driven resilience against potential U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025