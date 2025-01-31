European Stocks Soar to Record Highs Amid Tech-Driven Gains

European shares reached new heights on Friday, driven by strong performances from technology companies, particularly Hexagon and Novartis, which reported robust earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.13%, with technology sectors advancing 1.7% as Hexagon saw an 8.9% profit surge.

Meanwhile, investor confidence remained buoyed by anticipated European Central Bank interest rate cuts and an export-driven resilience against potential U.S. tariffs.

