Mumbai Property Market Hits Record January Highs

Property registrations in Mumbai's municipal region surged by 12% year-on-year to 12,249 units in January. This figure marks the highest January registration count in 13 years. Though a sequential decline in registrations was noted, the premium segment remains strong, according to Knight Frank India.

Property registrations in Mumbai's municipal region surged in January, showing a 12% increase from the previous year, according to a report by Knight Frank India. A total of 12,249 units were registered, marking the highest January registration count in 13 years.

Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, Shishir Baijal, commented on the strong start of the city's residential market in 2025, noting a year-on-year rise in registrations. While January's registration numbers set a record, a sequential decline in both registrations and revenue collection was observed.

Baijal emphasized the importance of monitoring the sector closely, despite a historical trend of month-on-month declines. He highlighted continued strength in the premium segment of the market. In the preceding month of December, the region registered 12,418 units.

