U.S.-Pakistan Trade Talks Focus on Tariffs and Critical Minerals

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, focusing on trade dynamics and the implications of recent U.S. tariff policies. The dialogue highlighted the U.S.'s interest in fostering fair trade and exploring critical mineral collaborations.

The meeting follows President Trump's announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, which has sent ripples through international markets. Pakistan, specifically, faces a substantial 29% tariff, underscoring the challenges in their trading relationship.

Beyond trade, the talks delved into legal cooperation and immigration concerns, underscoring Pakistan's efforts against extremism, particularly after the capture of a key suspect linked to the 2021 Kabul airport attack. This reaffirms the multifaceted diplomatic ties between the two nations.

