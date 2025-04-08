U.S.-Pakistan Trade Talks Focus on Tariffs and Critical Minerals
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed trade relations, tariffs, and opportunities in critical minerals. The talks come amid President Trump's new tariff policies. They also addressed cooperation on law enforcement and immigration issues, highlighting Pakistan's role in countering extremism in the region.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, focusing on trade dynamics and the implications of recent U.S. tariff policies. The dialogue highlighted the U.S.'s interest in fostering fair trade and exploring critical mineral collaborations.
The meeting follows President Trump's announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, which has sent ripples through international markets. Pakistan, specifically, faces a substantial 29% tariff, underscoring the challenges in their trading relationship.
Beyond trade, the talks delved into legal cooperation and immigration concerns, underscoring Pakistan's efforts against extremism, particularly after the capture of a key suspect linked to the 2021 Kabul airport attack. This reaffirms the multifaceted diplomatic ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
