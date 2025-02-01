Tragedy Strikes: Medevac Plane Crash in Philadelphia
A medevac plane crashed in Philadelphia with six people on board. The crash involved significant ground damage, leading to fires. Federal and local authorities, including the FAA, are investigating the incident while emergency workers respond. The situation remains critical with no confirmed survivors.
A tragic incident occurred in Philadelphia on Friday when a medevac plane crashed, reportedly carrying a child and five others, according to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the operator of the flight. The company has yet to confirm any survivors.
The disaster follows a tragic week involving another major crash in Washington, D.C., where an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter. Friday's crash, which took place near Roosevelt Mall, involved a Learjet 55 and resulted in significant debris and fires. Local media report multiple injuries on the ground.
Philadelphia's Mayor, Cherelle Parker, emphasized the emergency response situation as 'all hands on deck.' Pennsylvania's Governor, Josh Shapiro, pledged state resources to assist first responders. The crash remains under investigation by the FAA and local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
