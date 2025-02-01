Left Menu

Jet Fuel Soars, LPG Drops: The Latest Fuel Price Updates

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) hiked by 5.6% while the rate of commercial LPG was cut by Rs 7 per cylinder, aligned with international benchmark rates. The change affects airports and hotels, while prices of domestic cooking gas, petrol, and diesel remain unchanged.

Updated: 01-02-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The aviation industry braces for a price shift as the cost of jet fuel, or aviation turbine fuel (ATF), rises by a notable 5.6% on Saturday. This surge follows a downward revision earlier in January and a series of increases in late 2023. The recalibration sets the ATF price at Rs 95,533.72 per kilolitre in the national capital, as stated by state-owned fuel retailers.

Conversely, commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witness a reduction, decreasing by Rs 7 per 19-kg cylinder. The cut comes on the heels of a series of hikes and the first reduction of the year in January. In Mumbai, commercial LPG cylinders are now priced at Rs 1,749.50, whereas in cities like Kolkata and Chennai, prices stand at Rs 1,907 and Rs 1,959.50 respectively.

Despite these adjustments, the price of cooking gas for domestic use remains unchanged. The state-run oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, adjust ATF and LPG prices every month based on international benchmarks. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices hold steady, with no changes since a pre-election cut in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

